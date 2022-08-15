Selfie Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A selfie stick is used to take photographs or video by positioning a digital camera device, typically a smartphone, beyond the normal range of the arm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Selfie Accessories in global, including the following market information:

Global Selfie Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Selfie Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Selfie Accessories companies in 2021 (%)

The global Selfie Accessories market was valued at 3137.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Andriod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Selfie Accessories include DJI Technology, MPOW Technology, Anker Technology, Looq System, ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology, Momax Technology and KobraTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Selfie Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Selfie Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Selfie Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Andriod

IOS

Global Selfie Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Selfie Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Global Selfie Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Selfie Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Selfie Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Selfie Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Selfie Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Selfie Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DJI Technology

MPOW Technology

Anker Technology

Looq System

ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology

Momax Technology

KobraTech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Selfie Accessories Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Selfie Accessories Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Selfie Accessories Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Selfie Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Selfie Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Selfie Accessories Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Selfie Accessories Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Selfie Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Selfie Accessories Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Selfie Accessories Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Selfie Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Selfie Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Selfie Accessories Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selfie Accessories Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Selfie Accessories Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selfie Accessories Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Selfie Accessories Market Siz

