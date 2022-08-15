Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The self-supporting sponge connectors are used to connect LCD panels to circuit boards.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors in global, including the following market information:
Global Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LCD and EL Displays Connectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors include Fujipoly, NandH Technology and Amphenol LTW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
LCD and EL Displays Connectors
Flex Circuit-To-Board Connectors
Others
Global Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Computer and Peripherals
Industrial and Telecommunication
Others
Global Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Self-Supporting Sponge Connectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fujipoly
NandH Technology
Amphenol LTW
