Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pulp can be manufactured using mechanical, semi-chemical or fully chemical methods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps in global, including the following market information:
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-Chemical Pulp Neutral Sulfite Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps include JK Paper, International Paper, China Haisum Engineering, Andritz and Arkhangelsk PPM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semi-Chemical Pulp Neutral Sulfite Method
Semi-Chemical Pulp Bisulfite Method
Semi-Chemical Pulp Green Liquor Pulping Method
Semi-Chemical Pulp Sulfur-Free Pulping Method
Semi-Chemical Pulp Alkaline Sulfite Method
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tissue Manufacturing
Fine Paper Manufacturing
Carton Manufacturing
Paperboard Manufacturing
Magazines Manufacturing
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JK Paper
International Paper
China Haisum Engineering
Andritz
Arkhangelsk PPM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulps Companies
