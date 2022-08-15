Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Most of the semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging related services are outsourced by fabless companies to third party providers known as Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (OSATS) providers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market was valued at 36400 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Assembly and Packaging Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) include ASE, STATS ChipPAC, Amkor Technology and Siliconware Precision Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Assembly and Packaging Services
Testing Services
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Communication
Computing and Networking
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Automotive Electronics
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ASE
STATS ChipPAC
Amkor Technology
Siliconware Precision Industries
