Shavers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shavers refer to tool or machine for shaving.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shavers in global, including the following market information:

Global Shavers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shavers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Shavers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shavers market was valued at 23500 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31520 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual razor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shavers include Panasonic, Soci?t? BIC, The Procter and Gamble, Philips, Edgewell Personal Care, Conair, Remington Products, Helen of Troy and Harry?s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shavers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shavers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shavers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual razor

Electric shaver

Global Shavers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shavers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Female consumers

Male consumers

Global Shavers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shavers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shavers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shavers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shavers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Shavers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Soci?t? BIC

The Procter and Gamble

Philips

Edgewell Personal Care

Conair

Remington Products

Helen of Troy

Harry?s

The Eltron

Wahl Clipper

Super-Max

Ningbo Kaili

Kai

Parker Safety Razor

Dorco

Havells

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shavers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shavers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shavers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shavers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shavers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shavers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shavers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shavers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shavers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shavers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shavers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shavers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shavers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shavers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shavers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shavers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shavers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Manual razor

4.1.3 Electric shaver

4.2 By Type – Global Shavers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Shavers Revenue, 20

