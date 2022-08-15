Shavers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shavers refer to tool or machine for shaving.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shavers in global, including the following market information:
Global Shavers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7185463/global-shavers-forecast-2022-2028-24
Global Shavers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Shavers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shavers market was valued at 23500 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31520 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual razor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shavers include Panasonic, Soci?t? BIC, The Procter and Gamble, Philips, Edgewell Personal Care, Conair, Remington Products, Helen of Troy and Harry?s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shavers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shavers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shavers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual razor
Electric shaver
Global Shavers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shavers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Female consumers
Male consumers
Global Shavers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shavers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shavers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shavers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shavers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Shavers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
Soci?t? BIC
The Procter and Gamble
Philips
Edgewell Personal Care
Conair
Remington Products
Helen of Troy
Harry?s
The Eltron
Wahl Clipper
Super-Max
Ningbo Kaili
Kai
Parker Safety Razor
Dorco
Havells
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shavers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shavers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shavers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shavers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shavers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shavers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shavers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shavers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shavers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shavers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shavers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shavers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shavers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shavers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shavers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shavers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Shavers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Manual razor
4.1.3 Electric shaver
4.2 By Type – Global Shavers Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Shavers Revenue, 20
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Dry Electric Shavers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wet Electric Shavers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rotary Electric Shavers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028