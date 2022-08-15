Shock Absorbers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A shock absorber is a mechanical or hydraulic device designed to absorb and damp shock impulses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shock Absorbers in global, including the following market information:

Global Shock Absorbers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shock Absorbers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Shock Absorbers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shock Absorbers market was valued at 11140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydraulic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shock Absorbers include ZF, Tenneco, KYB, Showa, Magneti Marelli, Mando, Bilstein, KONI and Anand, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shock Absorbers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shock Absorbers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shock Absorbers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Other

Global Shock Absorbers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shock Absorbers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Motorcycle

Global Shock Absorbers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shock Absorbers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shock Absorbers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shock Absorbers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shock Absorbers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Shock Absorbers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZF

Tenneco

KYB

Showa

Magneti Marelli

Mando

Bilstein

KONI

Anand

Hitachi

Chuannan Absorber

Ride Control

CVCT

Faw-Tokico

ALKO

Ningjiang Shanchuan

Jiangsu Bright Star

Chengdu Jiuding

Wanxiang

Yaoyong Shock

Endurance

Chongqing Sokon

BWI Group

Zhejiang Sensen

Liuzhou Carrera

S&T Motiv

Chongqing Zhongyi

Zhongxing Shock

Escorts Group

Tianjin Tiande

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shock Absorbers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shock Absorbers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shock Absorbers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shock Absorbers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shock Absorbers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shock Absorbers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shock Absorbers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shock Absorbers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shock Absorbers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shock Absorbers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shock Absorbers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shock Absorbers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shock Absorbers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shock Absorbers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shock Absorbers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shock Absorbers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shock Absorbers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hydraulic



