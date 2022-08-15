Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shockwave therapy, also known as Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT), is a noninvasive, FDA-approved technology that uses shock waves to treat chronic, painful conditions of the musculoskeletal system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shock Wave Therapy Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Shock Wave Therapy Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shock Wave Therapy Devices market was valued at 90 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 108.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Table-Top/Portable ESWT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shock Wave Therapy Devices include Chattanooga(DJO), BTL, Storz Medical, EMS Electro Medical Systems, MTS Medical, Zimmer MedizinSysteme, Gymna, Likamed and Inceler Medikal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shock Wave Therapy Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Table-Top/Portable ESWT
Hand-Push Type ESWT
Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Institutions
Physical Therapy and Sports Center
Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shock Wave Therapy Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shock Wave Therapy Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shock Wave Therapy Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Shock Wave Therapy Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chattanooga(DJO)
BTL
Storz Medical
EMS Electro Medical Systems
MTS Medical
Zimmer MedizinSysteme
Gymna
Likamed
Inceler Medikal
HANIL-TM
HnT Medical
Urontech
Wikkon
Longest
Xiangyu Medical
Shengchang Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shock Wave Therapy Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shock Wave Therapy Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shock Wave Therapy Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shock Wave Therapy Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shock Wave Therapy Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shock Wav
