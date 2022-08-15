Shrink Plastic Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shrink film is a material made up of polymer plastic film.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrink Plastic Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Shrink Plastic Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shrink Plastic Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Shrink Plastic Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shrink Plastic Films market was valued at 2700.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3305 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Printed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shrink Plastic Films include AEP Industries, Amcor, Berry Plastics, Sigma Plastics, FUJI Seal, Anchor Packaging, DowDuPont and Intertape Polymer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shrink Plastic Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shrink Plastic Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shrink Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Printed

Unprinted

Global Shrink Plastic Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shrink Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages Packaging

Consumer Product Packaging

Food Packaging

Industrial/Bulk Product Packaging

Material Goods Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Global Shrink Plastic Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shrink Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shrink Plastic Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shrink Plastic Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shrink Plastic Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Shrink Plastic Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AEP Industries

Amcor

Berry Plastics

Sigma Plastics

FUJI Seal

Anchor Packaging

DowDuPont

Intertape Polymer

