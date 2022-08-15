Silanes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silanes are saturated chemical compounds consisting of one or multiple silicon atoms linked to each other or one or multiple atoms of other chemical elements as the tetrahedral centers of multiple single bonds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silanes in global, including the following market information:

Global Silanes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silanes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Silanes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silanes market was valued at 1390.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1720.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organo-Functional Silanes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silanes include Onichem, Dynasylan, DowDuPont, Haohua Industry, OCI Materials, Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical, Yingde Gases, Air Products and Chemicals and Fujian Norcy New Material and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silanes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silanes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silanes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organo-Functional Silanes

Mono-Chloro Silanes

Global Silanes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silanes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubber and Plastics

Fiber Treatment

Adhesives and Sealants

Paint and Coatings

Others

Global Silanes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silanes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silanes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silanes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silanes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silanes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Onichem

Dynasylan

DowDuPont

Haohua Industry

OCI Materials

Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical

Yingde Gases

Air Products and Chemicals

Fujian Norcy New Material

Momentive Performance Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silanes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silanes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silanes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silanes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silanes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silanes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silanes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silanes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silanes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silanes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silanes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silanes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silanes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silanes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silanes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silanes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Silanes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organo-Functional Silanes

4.1.3 Mono-Chloro Silanes

4.2 By Type – Global Silanes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Si

