Silicon Impression Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A silicone impression material can be used to replicate a given object with specified dimension.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Impression Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicon Impression Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicon Impression Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Silicon Impression Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicon Impression Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Body Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicon Impression Materials include Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Shin-Etsu, Coltene, Crown Delta, Kettenbach and Kulzer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicon Impression Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Impression Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Impression Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Light Body
Medium to Heavy Body
Global Silicon Impression Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Impression Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Application
Industrial Application
Consumer Products Application
Global Silicon Impression Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Impression Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicon Impression Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicon Impression Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicon Impression Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Silicon Impression Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dentsply Sirona
3M
Shin-Etsu
Coltene
Crown Delta
Kettenbach
Kulzer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon Impression Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon Impression Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon Impression Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon Impression Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon Impression Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon Impression Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon Impression Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon Impression Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon Impression Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon Impression Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon Impression Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Impression Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Impression Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Impression Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Impression Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
