Rotating Screw Jacks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A rotating screw jack has a lift shaft that moves a nut as it turns. The lift shaft is fixed to the worm gear.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotating Screw Jacks in global, including the following market information:

Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rotating Screw Jacks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rotating Screw Jacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less Than 10 Ton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rotating Screw Jacks include MecVel, Nozag, WMH, Boneng Transmission, Gears and Gear Drives, Davall Gears, Nook Industries and Thomson Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rotating Screw Jacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less Than 10 Ton

10 Ton-20 Ton

21 Ton-30 Ton

More Than 30 Ton

Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Engineering

Automotive

Energy

Others

Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotating Screw Jacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rotating Screw Jacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rotating Screw Jacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rotating Screw Jacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rotating Screw Jacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MecVel

Nozag

WMH

Boneng Transmission

Gears and Gear Drives

Davall Gears

Nook Industries

Thomson Industries

