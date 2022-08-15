Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Single use ophthalmic surgical devices are the products that are used only once in the process of surgery and cannot be reused again.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices market was valued at 4677 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5961.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices include DTR Medical, Rumex, Katalyst Surgical, FRIMEN, B. Braun Melsungen and Indo German Surgical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drapes

Fluid Used for Management of Ocular Conditions

Sutures

Ocular Dyes

Eye Shields

Cautery Pencils

Ocular Sealants

Knives

Other Disposable Instruments

Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diabetic Retinopathy

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Refractive Surgery

Corneal Surgery

Vitreo-Retinal Surgery

Eye Muscle Surgery

Lid Repair Surgery

Orbital Surgery

Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DTR Medical

Rumex

Katalyst Surgical

FRIMEN

B. Braun Melsungen

Indo German Surgical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Use Ophthalmic Surgi

