Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electrocardiography is the process of recording the electrical activity of the heart over a period of time using electrodes placed over the skin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Lead ECG Monitors in global, including the following market information:
Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Single-Lead ECG Monitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single-Lead ECG Monitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Recording Based Single-Lead ECG Monitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single-Lead ECG Monitors include DailyCare BioMedical, Shenzhen Creative Industry, AliveCor, Medtronic, LifeWatch, OMRON Healthcare, IRhythm Technologies, Reka Health and Beijing Choice Electronic Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single-Lead ECG Monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Recording Based Single-Lead ECG Monitors
Real-Time Single-Lead ECG Monitors
Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Atrial Fibrillation
Bradycardia
Conduction Disorders
Tachycardia
Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single-Lead ECG Monitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single-Lead ECG Monitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single-Lead ECG Monitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Single-Lead ECG Monitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DailyCare BioMedical
Shenzhen Creative Industry
AliveCor
Medtronic
LifeWatch
OMRON Healthcare
IRhythm Technologies
Reka Health
Beijing Choice Electronic Tech
DIMETEK Digital Medical Technologies
Cardiac Design Labs
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Vital Connect
Qardio
ProtoCentral
NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single-Lead ECG Monitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single-Lead ECG Monitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Lead ECG Monitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Lead ECG Monitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Lead ECG Monitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-Lead ECG Monitors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Lead ECG Monitors Companies
4 S
