Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A biopharmaceutical is any pharmaceutical drug product manufactured in, extracted from, or semisynthesized from biological sources.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals in Global, including the following market information:

Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals market was valued at 4454 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8388.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Protective Clothing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals include Applikon Biotechnology, BioPure Technology, DowDuPont, EMD Millipore, GE Healthcare, Novasep, Pall, Saint-Gobain and Sartorius, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Protective Clothing

Syringes

Pipettes and Pipette Tips

Flasks, Dishes, Sample and Centrifuge Vials

Simple Cultivation Systems

Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Applikon Biotechnology

BioPure Technology

DowDuPont

EMD Millipore

GE Healthcare

Novasep

Pall

Saint-Gobain

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

W. L. Gore and Associates

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Single-Use Technology for Biopharmaceuticals Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Use Technology for Biop

