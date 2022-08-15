Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A gauge pressure transmitter compares a process pressure against local ambient air pressure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gauge Pressure Transmitters in global, including the following market information:
Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Gauge Pressure Transmitters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gauge Pressure Transmitters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
In-Line Gauge Pressure Transmitters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gauge Pressure Transmitters include Azbil, Yokogawa Electric, ABB, Honeywell, Fuji Electric, Schneider Electric and Applied Measurements, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gauge Pressure Transmitters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
In-Line Gauge Pressure Transmitters
Remote-Sealed Gauge Pressure Transmitters
Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Process Engineering
Pharmaceutical
Food and Beverage
Automotive
Others
Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gauge Pressure Transmitters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gauge Pressure Transmitters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gauge Pressure Transmitters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Gauge Pressure Transmitters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Azbil
Yokogawa Electric
ABB
Honeywell
Fuji Electric
Schneider Electric
Applied Measurements
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gauge Pressure Transmitters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gauge Pressure Transmitters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gauge Pressure Transmitters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gauge Pressure Transmitters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gauge Pressure Transmitters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gauge Pressure Transmitters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
