Pneumatic Converters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A pneumatic automation device that is designed to change the amplitude, frequency, or shape of pneumatic signals or to convert the pressure of air or another gas into another physical quantity. Pneumatic converters are sometimes also called pneumatic amplifiers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Converters in global, including the following market information:
Global Pneumatic Converters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pneumatic Converters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pneumatic Converters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pneumatic Converters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
P/I Converters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pneumatic Converters include Azbil, Yokogawa Electric, AMOT, Nireco, Moore Industries, Festo Didactic, ABB, Northwest Instruments and Controls and Fuji Electric. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pneumatic Converters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pneumatic Converters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatic Converters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
P/I Converters
I/P Converters
Pulse-Pneumatic Converters
Global Pneumatic Converters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatic Converters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronic
Industrial
Others
Global Pneumatic Converters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatic Converters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pneumatic Converters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pneumatic Converters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pneumatic Converters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pneumatic Converters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Azbil
Yokogawa Electric
AMOT
Nireco
Moore Industries
Festo Didactic
ABB
Northwest Instruments and Controls
Fuji Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pneumatic Converters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pneumatic Converters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pneumatic Converters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pneumatic Converters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pneumatic Converters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pneumatic Converters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pneumatic Converters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pneumatic Converters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pneumatic Converters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pneumatic Converters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pneumatic Converters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Converters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pneumatic Converters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Converters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pneumatic Converters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Converters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
