Individual Section Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Individual Section Machine is a series of separate production modules (so called “parts”) that produce containers independently of one another. Above the machine, the supply machine at the head of the feeder cuts the individual glass drops with a cooled cutter and then feeds it into the production section through the droplet dispenser and the groove system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Individual Section Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global Individual Section Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Individual Section Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Individual Section Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Individual Section Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single God IS Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Individual Section Machines include Heye, Bucher Emhart Grass, Siemens, Bottero, Toyo Glass Machinery Co., Ltd., Takeuchi Manufacturing, Sklostroj, OCMI-OTG and Shamvik Glasstech Pvt. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Individual Section Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Individual Section Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Individual Section Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single God IS Machine

Double Gob IS Machine

Triple Gob IS Machine

Others

Global Individual Section Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Individual Section Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flat Glass Manufacturing

Hollow Glass Manufacturing

Others

Global Individual Section Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Individual Section Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Individual Section Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Individual Section Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Individual Section Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Individual Section Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Heye

Bucher Emhart Grass

Siemens

Bottero

Toyo Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.

Takeuchi Manufacturing

Sklostroj

OCMI-OTG

Shamvik Glasstech Pvt. Ltd.

Vitro (FAMA)

Shangdong Sanjin Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Individual Section Machines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Individual Section Machines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Individual Section Machines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Individual Section Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Individual Section Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Individual Section Machines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Individual Section Machines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Individual Section Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Individual Section Machines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Individual Section Machines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Individual Section Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Individual Section Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Individual Section Machines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Individual Section Machines Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Individual Section Machines Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

