Rotary Heads Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rotary Heads?is a type of spray head that can work well in windy conditions
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Heads in global, including the following market information:
Global Rotary Heads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rotary Heads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rotary Heads companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rotary Heads market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydraulic Rotary Heads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rotary Heads include KLEMM, TEI Rock Drills, RTG (Bauer Gruppe), Deublin, CAPE Holland, Holden Industries (Setco), Schramm, Eurodrill and Peiseler, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rotary Heads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rotary Heads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Heads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydraulic Rotary Heads
Pneumatic Rotary Heads
Others
Global Rotary Heads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Heads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mining
Drilling
Others
Global Rotary Heads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Heads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rotary Heads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rotary Heads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rotary Heads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rotary Heads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KLEMM
TEI Rock Drills
RTG (Bauer Gruppe)
Deublin
CAPE Holland
Holden Industries (Setco)
Schramm
Eurodrill
Peiseler
Corporaal Enterprises
Casagrande
McConnel
IHC IQIP
Junttan
Beretta
Dando
NHM?INC
VersaDrill
ABI (Interoc)
Tallers Segovia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotary Heads Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rotary Heads Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rotary Heads Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rotary Heads Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rotary Heads Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rotary Heads Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotary Heads Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rotary Heads Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rotary Heads Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rotary Heads Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rotary Heads Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotary Heads Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotary Heads Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Heads Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotary Heads Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Heads Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rotary Heads Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hydraulic Rotary Heads
4.1.3 Pneumatic Rotary Heads
