Plastic Enclosures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The plastic enclosures are manufactured in ABS plastic for electronics equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Enclosures in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Enclosures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Enclosures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plastic Enclosures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Enclosures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hand-Held Enclosures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Enclosures include Takachi Electronics Enclosure, Hammond Manufacturing, Polycase, BR Enclosures, OKW, BOPLA, ROLEC Geh?use-Systeme and Unibox Enclosures, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Enclosures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Enclosures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Enclosures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hand-Held Enclosures
Key-Fob Enclosures
Wall-Mount Enclosures
Desk-Top Enclosures
Global Plastic Enclosures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Enclosures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical Devices
Medical Devices
Control Devices
Others
Global Plastic Enclosures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Enclosures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Enclosures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Enclosures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Enclosures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plastic Enclosures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Takachi Electronics Enclosure
Hammond Manufacturing
Polycase
BR Enclosures
OKW
BOPLA
ROLEC Geh?use-Systeme
Unibox Enclosures
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Enclosures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Enclosures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Enclosures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Enclosures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Enclosures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Enclosures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Enclosures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Enclosures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Enclosures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Enclosures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Enclosures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Enclosures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Enclosures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Enclosures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Enclosures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Enclosures Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Enclosures Market Siz
