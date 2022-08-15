Hardwood Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Softwood flooring includes materials harvested from a variety of trees, most commonly pine, fir, and cedar. Hardwood flooring is harvested from trees that grow much slower; it ends up being far denser, and more durable than softwood counterparts. This means that they last longer and require less maintenance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hardwood Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Hardwood Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7184764/global-hardwood-flooring-2022-2028-706

Global Hardwood Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hardwood Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hardwood Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Real-wood Floor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hardwood Flooring include Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Tarkett S.A., K?hrs Holding AB (publ), Nature Home Holding Company Limited, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Boral, Beaulieu International Group, Mannington Mills Inc. and Somerset Hardwood Flooring Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hardwood Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hardwood Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hardwood Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Real-wood Floor

Engineered Floor

Laminated Floor

Global Hardwood Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hardwood Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Hardwood Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hardwood Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hardwood Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hardwood Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hardwood Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hardwood Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

K?hrs Holding AB (publ)

Nature Home Holding Company Limited

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Boral

Beaulieu International Group

Mannington Mills Inc.

Somerset Hardwood Flooring Inc.

Brumark

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Gerflor Group.

Bruce Evans Flooring, LLC

Pergo

Flooring Innovations, Inc.

Goodfellow, Inc.

DuChateau

Harris Wood

Columbia

Home Legend

Somerset

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-hardwood-flooring-2022-2028-706-7184764

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hardwood Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hardwood Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hardwood Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hardwood Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hardwood Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hardwood Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hardwood Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hardwood Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hardwood Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hardwood Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hardwood Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hardwood Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hardwood Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hardwood Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hardwood Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hardwood Flooring Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hardwood Flooring Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-hardwood-flooring-2022-2028-706-7184764

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Solid Hardwood Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solid Hardwood Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

