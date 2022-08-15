Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Indirect Ophthalmoscopes provide a wider view of the inside of the eye. Furthermore, it allows a better view of the fundus of the eye, even if the lens is clouded by cataracts.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Indirect Ophthalmoscopes in global, including the following market information:
Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Indirect Ophthalmoscopes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Binocular Indirect Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Indirect Ophthalmoscopes include Lumenis, Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments, Heine, Iridex, Keeler, Oftas, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Welch Allyn Insight and Lvpei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Indirect Ophthalmoscopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Binocular Indirect
Monocular Indirect
Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinic
Hospital
Others
Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Indirect Ophthalmoscopes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Indirect Ophthalmoscopes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Indirect Ophthalmoscopes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Indirect Ophthalmoscopes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lumenis
Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments
Heine
Iridex
Keeler
Oftas
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
Welch Allyn Insight
Lvpei
Nidek Co. Inc
Neitz
Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd
Clarion
Meridian
Topcon Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Companies
4 S
