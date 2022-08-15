Alpha Methyl Styrene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

?-Methylstyrene (AMS) is a chemical intermediate used in the manufacture of plasticizers, resins and polymers. It is a co-product formed in a variation of the cumene process. The homopolymer obtained from this monomer, poly(?-methylstyrene), is unstable, being characterized by a low ceiling temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alpha Methyl Styrene in global, including the following market information:

Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Alpha Methyl Styrene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alpha Methyl Styrene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity:CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alpha Methyl Styrene include Ineos, AdvanSix, Altivia, Cepsa, Novapex, DOMO Chemicals, Versalis (Eni), Rosneft(SANORS) and Taiwan Prosperity Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alpha Methyl Styrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity:

Purity:> 99?

Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Resins

Plasticizers

Adhesives

Coatings

Wax

Chemical intermediates

Others

Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alpha Methyl Styrene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alpha Methyl Styrene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alpha Methyl Styrene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alpha Methyl Styrene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ineos

AdvanSix

Altivia

Cepsa

Novapex

DOMO Chemicals

Versalis (Eni)

Rosneft(SANORS)

Taiwan Prosperity Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kumho P&B Chemicals

SI Group

Prasol Chemicals

Liwei Chemical

Yangzhou Lida Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Solvay SA

Mitsui Chemicals

United Petrochemical Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alpha Methyl Styrene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha Methyl Styrene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alpha Methyl Styrene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Methyl Styrene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alpha Methyl Styrene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Methyl Styrene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

