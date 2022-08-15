Alpha Methyl Styrene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
?-Methylstyrene (AMS) is a chemical intermediate used in the manufacture of plasticizers, resins and polymers. It is a co-product formed in a variation of the cumene process. The homopolymer obtained from this monomer, poly(?-methylstyrene), is unstable, being characterized by a low ceiling temperature.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alpha Methyl Styrene in global, including the following market information:
Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Alpha Methyl Styrene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alpha Methyl Styrene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity:CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alpha Methyl Styrene include Ineos, AdvanSix, Altivia, Cepsa, Novapex, DOMO Chemicals, Versalis (Eni), Rosneft(SANORS) and Taiwan Prosperity Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alpha Methyl Styrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity:
Purity:> 99?
Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Resins
Plasticizers
Adhesives
Coatings
Wax
Chemical intermediates
Others
Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alpha Methyl Styrene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alpha Methyl Styrene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alpha Methyl Styrene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Alpha Methyl Styrene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ineos
AdvanSix
Altivia
Cepsa
Novapex
DOMO Chemicals
Versalis (Eni)
Rosneft(SANORS)
Taiwan Prosperity Chemical
Mitsubishi Chemical
Kumho P&B Chemicals
SI Group
Prasol Chemicals
Liwei Chemical
Yangzhou Lida Chemicals
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Solvay SA
Mitsui Chemicals
United Petrochemical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alpha Methyl Styrene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha Methyl Styrene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alpha Methyl Styrene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Methyl Styrene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alpha Methyl Styrene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha Methyl Styrene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
