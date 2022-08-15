Surge Protection Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A surge protection device designed to protect electrical devices from voltage spikes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surge Protection Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Surge Protection Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surge Protection Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Surge Protection Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surge Protection Devices market was valued at 2108.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2905.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 10 kA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surge Protection Devices include ABB, Eaton, Emersen Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Littelfuse, Advanced Protection Technologies and Belkin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surge Protection Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surge Protection Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surge Protection Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 10 kA
10 kA-25 kA
Above 25 kA
Global Surge Protection Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surge Protection Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Global Surge Protection Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surge Protection Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surge Protection Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surge Protection Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Surge Protection Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Surge Protection Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Eaton
Emersen Electric
Siemens
Schneider Electric
General Electric
Littelfuse
Advanced Protection Technologies
Belkin
Leviton Manufacturing
Tripp Lite
Panamax
REV Ritter
Raycap
Phoenix Contact
Hubbell
Legrand
Mersen Electrical Power
Citel
MVC-Maxivolt
Koninklijke Philips
Pentair Electrical & Fastening Solutions
MCG Surge Protection
JMV
ISG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surge Protection Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surge Protection Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surge Protection Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surge Protection Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surge Protection Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surge Protection Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surge Protection Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surge Protection Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surge Protection Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surge Protection Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surge Protection Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surge Protection Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surge Protection Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Protection Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surge Protection Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Protection Devices Companies
4 S
