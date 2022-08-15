Surge Protection Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A surge protection device designed to protect electrical devices from voltage spikes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surge Protection Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Surge Protection Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surge Protection Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surge Protection Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surge Protection Devices market was valued at 2108.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2905.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 10 kA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surge Protection Devices include ABB, Eaton, Emersen Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Littelfuse, Advanced Protection Technologies and Belkin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surge Protection Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surge Protection Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surge Protection Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 10 kA

10 kA-25 kA

Above 25 kA

Global Surge Protection Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surge Protection Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Surge Protection Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surge Protection Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surge Protection Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surge Protection Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surge Protection Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surge Protection Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Eaton

Emersen Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Littelfuse

Advanced Protection Technologies

Belkin

Leviton Manufacturing

Tripp Lite

Panamax

REV Ritter

Raycap

Phoenix Contact

Hubbell

Legrand

Mersen Electrical Power

Citel

MVC-Maxivolt

Koninklijke Philips

Pentair Electrical & Fastening Solutions

MCG Surge Protection

JMV

ISG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surge Protection Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surge Protection Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surge Protection Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surge Protection Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surge Protection Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surge Protection Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surge Protection Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surge Protection Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surge Protection Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surge Protection Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surge Protection Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surge Protection Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surge Protection Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Protection Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surge Protection Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Protection Devices Companies

