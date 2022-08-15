Temperature Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A temperature sensor is a device, typically, a thermocouple or RTD, that provides for temperature measurement through an electrical signal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Temperature Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Temperature Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Temperature Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Temperature Sensors market was valued at 4993.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6435 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) thermistor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temperature Sensors include ABB, Analog Devices, Danaher, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell, Kongsberg Gruppen, Maxim Integrated Products and Microchip Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Temperature Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temperature Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) thermistor
Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)
Thermocouple
Semiconductor-based sensors
Global Temperature Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Consumer Electronics
Energy & Power
Automotive
Healthcare
Food & Beverages
Metals & Mining
Advanced Fuels
Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Temperature Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Temperature Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Temperature Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Temperature Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Analog Devices
Danaher
Emerson Electric
General Electric
Honeywell
Kongsberg Gruppen
Maxim Integrated Products
Microchip Technology
NXP Semiconductors
Panasonic
Siemens
Stmicroelectronics
TE Connectivity
Texas Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temperature Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temperature Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temperature Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temperature Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temperature Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Temperature Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temperature Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temperature Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temperature Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Temperature Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Temperature Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Temperature Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperature Sensors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Sensors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Temperature S
