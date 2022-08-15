Temperature Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A temperature sensor is a device, typically, a thermocouple or RTD, that provides for temperature measurement through an electrical signal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Temperature Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/global-temperature-sensors-forecast-2022-2028-975

Global Temperature Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Temperature Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Temperature Sensors market was valued at 4993.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6435 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) thermistor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Temperature Sensors include ABB, Analog Devices, Danaher, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell, Kongsberg Gruppen, Maxim Integrated Products and Microchip Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Temperature Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Temperature Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

Thermocouple

Semiconductor-based sensors

Global Temperature Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

Advanced Fuels

Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Temperature Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Temperature Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Temperature Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Temperature Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Analog Devices

Danaher

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Honeywell

Kongsberg Gruppen

Maxim Integrated Products

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic

Siemens

Stmicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-temperature-sensors-forecast-2022-2028-975

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Temperature Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Temperature Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Temperature Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Temperature Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Temperature Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Temperature Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Temperature Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Temperature Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Temperature Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Temperature Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Temperature Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Temperature Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperature Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Temperature S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-temperature-sensors-forecast-2022-2028-975

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Pipe Temperature Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Smart Temperature Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global High Temperature Sensors Market Research Report 2022

Global Digital Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028