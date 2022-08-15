Car Rental and Leasing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Rental and Leasing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Rental and Leasing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Offline Access Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Rental and Leasing include Localiza-Rent a Car, Eco Rent a Car, The Hertz, Europcar, Al Futtaim, GlobalCARS, Sixt, Avis Budget and Carzonrent. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Car Rental and Leasing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Rental and Leasing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Offline Access
Mobile Application
Others
Global Car Rental and Leasing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Intercity
Intracity
On-Airport
Others
Global Car Rental and Leasing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Rental and Leasing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Rental and Leasing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Localiza-Rent a Car
Eco Rent a Car
The Hertz
Europcar
Al Futtaim
GlobalCARS
Sixt
Avis Budget
Carzonrent
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Car Rental and Leasing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Car Rental and Leasing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Car Rental and Leasing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Car Rental and Leasing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Car Rental and Leasing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Car Rental and Leasing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Car Rental and Leasing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Rental and Leasing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Car Rental and Leasing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Rental and Leasing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
