Car Rental and Leasing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Rental and Leasing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Car Rental and Leasing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Offline Access Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Car Rental and Leasing include Localiza-Rent a Car, Eco Rent a Car, The Hertz, Europcar, Al Futtaim, GlobalCARS, Sixt, Avis Budget and Carzonrent. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Car Rental and Leasing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Car Rental and Leasing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Offline Access

Mobile Application

Others

Global Car Rental and Leasing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Intercity

Intracity

On-Airport

Others

Global Car Rental and Leasing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Car Rental and Leasing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Car Rental and Leasing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Localiza-Rent a Car

Eco Rent a Car

The Hertz

Europcar

Al Futtaim

GlobalCARS

Sixt

Avis Budget

Carzonrent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Car Rental and Leasing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Car Rental and Leasing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Car Rental and Leasing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Car Rental and Leasing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Car Rental and Leasing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Car Rental and Leasing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Car Rental and Leasing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Rental and Leasing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Car Rental and Leasing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Rental and Leasing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

