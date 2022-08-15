Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A double block and bleed valve as a single valve with two seating surfaces that, in the closed position, provides a seal against pressure from both ends of the valve with a means of vending and bleeding the cavity between the seating surfaces.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single DBB Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves include Oliver Valves, Habonim, AS-Schneider, Alco Valves and Parker Hannifin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single DBB Valves

Double DBB Valves

Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Others

Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oliver Valves

Habonim

AS-Schneider

Alco Valves

Parker Hannifin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Valves Players in Global Market



