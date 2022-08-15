Connected Cameras Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Connected camera is a security camera that is connected to the Internet.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Cameras in global, including the following market information:
Global Connected Cameras Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Connected Cameras Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Connected Cameras companies in 2021 (%)
The global Connected Cameras market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wi-Fi Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Connected Cameras include Canon, Sony, Dropcam, Lorex, Nikon, Polaroid and Samsung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Connected Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Connected Cameras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Connected Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wi-Fi
Near Field Communications
Bluetooth
Internet Protocol
A Combination of All Four
Global Connected Cameras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Connected Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Photography
Surveillance
Navigation
Global Connected Cameras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Connected Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Connected Cameras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Connected Cameras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Connected Cameras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Connected Cameras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Canon
Sony
Dropcam
Lorex
Nikon
Polaroid
Samsung
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Connected Cameras Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Connected Cameras Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Connected Cameras Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Connected Cameras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Connected Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Connected Cameras Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Connected Cameras Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Connected Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Connected Cameras Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Connected Cameras Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Connected Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Connected Cameras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Connected Cameras Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Cameras Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Connected Cameras Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Cameras Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Connected Cameras Market Size Markets, 2021 &
