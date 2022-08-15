Cloud Based Storage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloud storage enables applications to upload data to a network of remote and connected servers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Based Storage in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud Based Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud Based Storage market was valued at 35570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 121810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Backup Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud Based Storage include AT&T, Apple, Salesforce, Microsoft, Dropbox, Backblaze, SugarSync, Idrive and Crashplan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud Based Storage companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud Based Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Based Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Backup

Cloud

Data Movement & Access Solution

Global Cloud Based Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Based Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cloud Desktop Storage

Cloud Storage Gateway

Web-Based Content Management Systems

Global Cloud Based Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud Based Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud Based Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud Based Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T

Apple

Salesforce

Microsoft

Dropbox

Backblaze

SugarSync

Idrive

Crashplan

Carbonite

Jottacloud

Elephantdrive

Acronis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud Based Storage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloud Based Storage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloud Based Storage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloud Based Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloud Based Storage Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud Based Storage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloud Based Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloud Based Storage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Based Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cloud Based Storage Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Based Storage Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud Based Storage Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Based Storage Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Cloud Based

