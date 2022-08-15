Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aircraft ceiling lighting mainly serves to align passengers’ mood according to the time of day (bright during the day and dim during the night).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting market was valued at 1055.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1392.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Line-Fit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting include Aerospace Optics, Airtechnics, Astronics, Avtech, B/E Aerospace, Bruce Aerospace, Dallas Avionics, Day-Ray Products and Devore Aviation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Line-Fit

Retrofit

Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Very Light Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Business General Aviation

Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aerospace Optics

Airtechnics

Astronics

Avtech

B/E Aerospace

Bruce Aerospace

Dallas Avionics

Day-Ray Products

Devore Aviation

Diehl Luftfahrt Elektronik

Ducommun Technologies

Eaton Aerospace

Electro-Mech Components

Heads Up Technologies

Honeywell

Idd Aerospace

