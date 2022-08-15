Cyclamate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cyclamate is a odourless white crystalline powder that is used as a nonnutritive sweetener.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclamate in global, including the following market information:
Global Cyclamate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cyclamate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cyclamate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cyclamate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cyclamic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cyclamate include Rasna, PT. Wihadil, Rainbow Rich, Shanghai Rich Chemicals, Xuchang Ruida Biology Technology, Shanghai Sunivo Supply Chain Management, Jinan Haohua Industry, Alfa Aesar and Hisunny Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cyclamate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cyclamate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cyclamate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cyclamic Acid
Sodium Cyclamate
Calcium Cyclamate
Global Cyclamate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cyclamate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Others
Global Cyclamate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cyclamate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cyclamate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cyclamate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cyclamate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cyclamate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rasna
PT. Wihadil
Rainbow Rich
Shanghai Rich Chemicals
Xuchang Ruida Biology Technology
Shanghai Sunivo Supply Chain Management
Jinan Haohua Industry
Alfa Aesar
Hisunny Chemical
Jiali Bio
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cyclamate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cyclamate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cyclamate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cyclamate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cyclamate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cyclamate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cyclamate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cyclamate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cyclamate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cyclamate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cyclamate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclamate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cyclamate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclamate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cyclamate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclamate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cyclamate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cyclamic Acid
4.1.3 Sodium Cyclamate
4.1.4 Calcium Cyclamate
4.2 By Type – Global Cyclamate
