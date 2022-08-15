D-Dimer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
D-Dimer is a fibrin degradation product, and a small protein fragment present in the blood after a blood clot is degraded by fibrinolysis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of D-Dimer in Global, including the following market information:
Global D-Dimer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global D-Dimer market was valued at 1839.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2278.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Deep Venous Thrombosis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of D-Dimer include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Bio/Data, Beckman Coulter, Dickinson, Corgenix, F. Nanogen, Hoffmann-La Roche and Siemens Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the D-Dimer companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global D-Dimer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global D-Dimer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Deep Venous Thrombosis
Pulmonary Embolism
Venous Thromboembolism
Global D-Dimer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global D-Dimer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Monoclonal Antibodies
Chromogenic Substrates
DNA Probes
Immunoassays
Biochips/Microarrays
IT and Other Technologies
Global D-Dimer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global D-Dimer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies D-Dimer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies D-Dimer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Becton
Bio/Data
Beckman Coulter
Dickinson
Corgenix
F. Nanogen
Hoffmann-La Roche
Siemens Healthcare
Trinity Biotech
Thermo & Fischer Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 D-Dimer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global D-Dimer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global D-Dimer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global D-Dimer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global D-Dimer Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top D-Dimer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global D-Dimer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global D-Dimer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 D-Dimer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies D-Dimer Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-Dimer Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 D-Dimer Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-Dimer Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global D-Dimer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Deep Venous Thrombosis
4.1.3 Pulmonary Embolism
4.1.4 Venous Thromboembolism
4.2 By Type
