D-Dimer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

D-Dimer is a fibrin degradation product, and a small protein fragment present in the blood after a blood clot is degraded by fibrinolysis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of D-Dimer in Global, including the following market information:

Global D-Dimer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global D-Dimer market was valued at 1839.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2278.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Deep Venous Thrombosis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of D-Dimer include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Bio/Data, Beckman Coulter, Dickinson, Corgenix, F. Nanogen, Hoffmann-La Roche and Siemens Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the D-Dimer companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global D-Dimer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global D-Dimer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Deep Venous Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Venous Thromboembolism

Global D-Dimer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global D-Dimer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Chromogenic Substrates

DNA Probes

Immunoassays

Biochips/Microarrays

IT and Other Technologies

Global D-Dimer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global D-Dimer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies D-Dimer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies D-Dimer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton

Bio/Data

Beckman Coulter

Dickinson

Corgenix

F. Nanogen

Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Trinity Biotech

Thermo & Fischer Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 D-Dimer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global D-Dimer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global D-Dimer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global D-Dimer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global D-Dimer Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top D-Dimer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global D-Dimer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global D-Dimer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 D-Dimer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies D-Dimer Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-Dimer Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 D-Dimer Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-Dimer Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global D-Dimer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Deep Venous Thrombosis

4.1.3 Pulmonary Embolism

4.1.4 Venous Thromboembolism

4.2 By Type

