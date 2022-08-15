Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon steel ball valves are manufactured for use in industrial process and general utility applications such as chemical, petrochemical, steam, gas, water and other general utility services.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Steel Ball Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Carbon Steel Ball Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Steel Ball Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One Piece Carbon Steel Ball Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Steel Ball Valves include NIBCO, Jomar Valve, Unison Valves, NEO Valves, Valtorc and NEWAY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Steel Ball Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One Piece Carbon Steel Ball Valves

Two Piece Carbon Steel Ball Valves

Three Piece Carbon Steel Ball Valves

Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Steel Ball Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Steel Ball Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Steel Ball Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Carbon Steel Ball Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NIBCO

Jomar Valve

Unison Valves

NEO Valves

Valtorc

NEWAY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Steel Ball Valves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Steel Ball Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Steel Ball Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Steel Ball Valves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Steel Ball Valves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Steel Ball Valves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Steel Ball Valves Companies

4 S

