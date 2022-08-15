Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The pneumatic actuated ball valves are a compact mounting system that assures rigid and precise coupling of the actuator to the valve.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves in global, including the following market information:
Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Threaded Connections Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves include GEM?, Johnson Valves, Unison Valves, OMEGA Engineering, Propel Valves and Gemini Valve, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Threaded Connections
Flanged Connections
Butt Weld Connections
Socked Weld Connections
Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Others
Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GEM?
Johnson Valves
Unison Valves
OMEGA Engineering
Propel Valves
Gemini Valve
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatically Actuated Ball Valves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
