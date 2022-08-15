Performance Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Performance managemen includes activities which ensure that goals are consistently being met in an effective and efficient manner.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Performance Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Performance Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Performance Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Performance Management Software include Adaptive Insights, Anaplan, Axiom Software, Host Analytics, IBM, Jedox, Longview Solutions, Oracle and Prevero, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Performance Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Performance Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Performance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Global Performance Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Performance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Media and Entertainment Sector
BFSI
Healthcare Sector
Transportation
Public Sector
Manufacturing Sector
Retail Sector
IT & Telecom Sector
Energy & Utilities
Global Performance Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Performance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Performance Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Performance Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adaptive Insights
Anaplan
Axiom Software
Host Analytics
IBM
Jedox
Longview Solutions
Oracle
Prevero
SAP
SAS Institute
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Performance Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Performance Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Performance Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Performance Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Performance Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Performance Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Performance Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Performance Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Performance Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Performance Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Performance Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Performance Management Software Companies
3.6.2 List of G
