Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vacuum generators provide the required vacuum. The vacuum is generated either pneumatically (ejectors) or electrically (pumps, blowers). Pneumatic vacuum generators implement short cycle times and can be integrated directly into the system due to their compact and lightweight design. Ejectors offer intelligent functions for energy and process control. Electrical vacuum generators are used in applications when compressed air is not available or if very high suction capacities are required.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots in global, including the following market information:
Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Articulated Industrial Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots include Festo, Parker Hannifin, Schmalz, Smc, A.M.C. Vacuum Solutions, Air-Vac Engineering, Coval, Destaco and Exair, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Articulated Industrial Robots
Cartesian Industrial Robots
SCARA Industrial Robots
Parallel Industrial Robots
Collaborative Industrial Robots
Others
Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Metals & Machinery
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
Others
Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Festo
Parker Hannifin
Schmalz
Smc
A.M.C. Vacuum Solutions
Air-Vac Engineering
Coval
Destaco
Exair
Gast Manufacturing
Gardner Denver Thomas
Hitop Automation Machinery
Mazda
Piab
Provoast Automation Controls
Tuthill
Unijet Pneumatics
Vacgen
Vacuforce
Yueqing Betre Automation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Generator for Industrial Robots Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Generator for Indust
