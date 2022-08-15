Pecans Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pecans is a species of hickory native to Mexico and the Southern United States.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pecans in global, including the following market information:
Global Pecans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pecans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pecans companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pecans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nuts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pecans include Navarro Pecan, Cane River Pecan, Hudson Pecan, Kalahari Desert Products, The Archer Daniels Midland, Missouri Northern Pecan Growers, Farmers Investment, Stahmann Farms Enterprises and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pecans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pecans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pecans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nuts
Oil
Flour
Global Pecans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pecans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Households
Commercial
Industrial
Food Industry
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Dietary Supplements & Functional Food
Global Pecans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pecans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pecans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pecans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pecans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pecans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Navarro Pecan
Cane River Pecan
Hudson Pecan
Kalahari Desert Products
The Archer Daniels Midland
Missouri Northern Pecan Growers
Farmers Investment
Stahmann Farms Enterprises
John B. Sanfilippo & Son
The Kraft Heinz
Diamond Foods
Sahale Snacks
Guidry Organic Farms
Lamar Pecan
New Aces
Atwell Pecan
Pecan Argentina
Ellis Bros Pecans
Royalty Pecan Farms
Merritt Pecan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pecans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pecans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pecans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pecans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pecans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pecans Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pecans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pecans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pecans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pecans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pecans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pecans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pecans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pecans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pecans Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pecans Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pecans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Nuts
4.1.3 Oil
4.1.4 Flour
4.2 By Type – Global Pecans Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Pecans Revenue, 2017-2022
