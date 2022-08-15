Vector Signal Generator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vector signal generator is a test and measurement equipment used for testing complex waveforms. This equipment was developed considering the emergence of new communication technologies and consists of a high-end radio-frequency (RF) signal generator with an IQ modulator.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vector Signal Generator in Global, including the following market information:

Global Vector Signal Generator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vector Signal Generator market was valued at 153.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 182.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2 GHz Vector Signal Generator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vector Signal Generator include Anritsu, Fortive, Keysight Technologies and National Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vector Signal Generator companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vector Signal Generator Market, by Frequency, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vector Signal Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Frequency, 2021 (%)

2 GHz Vector Signal Generator

4 GHz Vector Signal Generator

6 GHz Vector Signal Generator

Global Vector Signal Generator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vector Signal Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecom

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Global Vector Signal Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Vector Signal Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vector Signal Generator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vector Signal Generator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anritsu

Fortive

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

