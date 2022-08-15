Pomegranate Husk Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The pomegranate is a fruit-bearing deciduous shrub or small tree in the family Lythraceae that grows between 5 and 10m (16 and 33 ft) tall.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pomegranate Husk Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pomegranate Husk Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pomegranate Husk Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pomegranate Husk Extract include Natural Remedies, Hunan Yuanhang Biology Technology, Nature?s Power Nutraceuticals, Nutribotanica, Niagro and SV Agrofood, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pomegranate Husk Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Solid
Paste
Liquid Concentrate
Gel Form
Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics Dietary Supplements
Food & Beverages
Nutraceuticals
Others
Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pomegranate Husk Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pomegranate Husk Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pomegranate Husk Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pomegranate Husk Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Natural Remedies
Hunan Yuanhang Biology Technology
Nature?s Power Nutraceuticals
Nutribotanica
Niagro
SV Agrofood
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pomegranate Husk Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pomegranate Husk Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pomegranate Husk Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pomegranate Husk Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pomegranate Husk Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pomegranate Husk Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pomegranate Husk Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pomegranate Husk Extract Companies
