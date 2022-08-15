POS Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A POS machine is a terminal of some kind that you use at the point of sale to record transactions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of POS Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global POS Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global POS Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five POS Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global POS Machines market was valued at 77820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 140490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed POS Terminal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of POS Machines include Verifone, Ingenico, PAX Technology, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology, SZZT Electronics, BBPOS, Fujian Centerm Information, Fujian Newland Payment Technology and New POS Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the POS Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global POS Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global POS Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed POS Terminal

Mobile POS Terminal

Pocket POS Terminal

POS GSM/GPRS Terminal

Global POS Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global POS Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail & Consumer Goods

Travel & Hospitality

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Global POS Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global POS Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies POS Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies POS Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies POS Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies POS Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Verifone

Ingenico

PAX Technology

Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology

SZZT Electronics

BBPOS

Fujian Centerm Information

Fujian Newland Payment Technology

New POS Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 POS Machines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global POS Machines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global POS Machines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global POS Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global POS Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global POS Machines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top POS Machines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global POS Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global POS Machines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global POS Machines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global POS Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 POS Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers POS Machines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 POS Machines Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 POS Machines Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 POS Machines Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global POS Machines Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fixed POS Terminal

4.1.3 Mobile POS Terminal

