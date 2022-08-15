POS Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A POS machine is a terminal of some kind that you use at the point of sale to record transactions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of POS Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global POS Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global POS Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five POS Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global POS Machines market was valued at 77820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 140490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed POS Terminal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of POS Machines include Verifone, Ingenico, PAX Technology, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology, SZZT Electronics, BBPOS, Fujian Centerm Information, Fujian Newland Payment Technology and New POS Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the POS Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global POS Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global POS Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed POS Terminal
Mobile POS Terminal
Pocket POS Terminal
POS GSM/GPRS Terminal
Global POS Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global POS Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail & Consumer Goods
Travel & Hospitality
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
BFSI
Others
Global POS Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global POS Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies POS Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies POS Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies POS Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies POS Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Verifone
Ingenico
PAX Technology
Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology
SZZT Electronics
BBPOS
Fujian Centerm Information
Fujian Newland Payment Technology
New POS Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 POS Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global POS Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global POS Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global POS Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global POS Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global POS Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top POS Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global POS Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global POS Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global POS Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global POS Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 POS Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers POS Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 POS Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 POS Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 POS Machines Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global POS Machines Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fixed POS Terminal
4.1.3 Mobile POS Terminal
4
