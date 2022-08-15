Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plaque psoriasis is an inherited systemic inflammatory disease of immune dysfunction that causes plaques of elevated, scaling, inflamed skin that is often quite itchy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plaque Psoriasis Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Topical Therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plaque Psoriasis Treatment include Allergan, Johnson and Johnson, Amgen, Abbvie, Eli Lilly, Dermira, Novartis, Galectin Therapeutics and Cellceutix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plaque Psoriasis Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Topical Therapy

Phototherapy

Systemic Agents

Biologic Therapies

Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plaque Psoriasis Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plaque Psoriasis Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allergan

Johnson and Johnson

Amgen

Abbvie

Eli Lilly

Dermira

Novartis

Galectin Therapeutics

Cellceutix

Biogen

Bayer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Companies

