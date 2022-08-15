Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plaque psoriasis is an inherited systemic inflammatory disease of immune dysfunction that causes plaques of elevated, scaling, inflamed skin that is often quite itchy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plaque Psoriasis Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Topical Therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plaque Psoriasis Treatment include Allergan, Johnson and Johnson, Amgen, Abbvie, Eli Lilly, Dermira, Novartis, Galectin Therapeutics and Cellceutix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plaque Psoriasis Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Topical Therapy
Phototherapy
Systemic Agents
Biologic Therapies
Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plaque Psoriasis Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plaque Psoriasis Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allergan
Johnson and Johnson
Amgen
Abbvie
Eli Lilly
Dermira
Novartis
Galectin Therapeutics
Cellceutix
Biogen
Bayer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Companies
