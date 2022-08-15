Precision Cancer Therapies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Precision cancer therapies is an evolving approach to cancer care that aims to leverage new knowledge regarding the pathogenesis of cancer to more precisely target therapy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Cancer Therapies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Precision Cancer Therapies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hormone Therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Precision Cancer Therapies include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare, GlaxoSmithKline, OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Hospira, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca and Aveo Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Precision Cancer Therapies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hormone Therapy
Immunotherapies
Targeted Therapy
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Gene Therapy
Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Oncology Clinics
Research Institutes
Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Precision Cancer Therapies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Precision Cancer Therapies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Bayer HealthCare
GlaxoSmithKline
OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals
Hospira
Boehringer Ingelheim
AstraZeneca
Aveo Pharmaceuticals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Precision Cancer Therapies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Precision Cancer Therapies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Precision Cancer Therapies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Precision Cancer Therapies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Precision Cancer Therapies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Precision Cancer Therapies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Precision Cancer Therapies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Precision Cancer Therapies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Cancer Therapies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Precision Cancer Therapies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Cancer Therapies Companies
