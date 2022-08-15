Prostate Cancer Screening Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Prostate cancer screening is the screening process used to detect undiagnosed prostate cancer in those without signs or symptoms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prostate Cancer Screening in Global, including the following market information:
Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prostate Cancer Screening market was valued at 13820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Physical Exam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prostate Cancer Screening include Abbott Laboratories, Almac, Bayer, Beckman Coulter, Biom?Rieux, Genomic Health, Mayo Clinic, Mdxhealth and Roche Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Prostate Cancer Screening companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Physical Exam
Laboratory Tests
Imaging Tests
Gleason Score
TNM Score
Genetic Tests
Digital Rectal Exam
Biopsy
Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Labs
Cancer Institutes
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Prostate Cancer Screening revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Prostate Cancer Screening revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Almac
Bayer
Beckman Coulter
Biom?Rieux
Genomic Health
Mayo Clinic
Mdxhealth
Roche Diagnostics
Rosetta Genomics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Hologic
Myriad Genetics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prostate Cancer Screening Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prostate Cancer Screening Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prostate Cancer Screening Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Prostate Cancer Screening Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Prostate Cancer Screening Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prostate Cancer Screening Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prostate Cancer Screening Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prostate Cancer Screening Companies
4 Market Si
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Prostate Cancer Screening Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Regional Prostate Cancer Screening Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027