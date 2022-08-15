Prostate Cancer Screening Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Prostate cancer screening is the screening process used to detect undiagnosed prostate cancer in those without signs or symptoms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prostate Cancer Screening in Global, including the following market information:

Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prostate Cancer Screening market was valued at 13820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Physical Exam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prostate Cancer Screening include Abbott Laboratories, Almac, Bayer, Beckman Coulter, Biom?Rieux, Genomic Health, Mayo Clinic, Mdxhealth and Roche Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Prostate Cancer Screening companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Physical Exam

Laboratory Tests

Imaging Tests

Gleason Score

TNM Score

Genetic Tests

Digital Rectal Exam

Biopsy

Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Labs

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prostate Cancer Screening revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prostate Cancer Screening revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Almac

Bayer

Beckman Coulter

Biom?Rieux

Genomic Health

Mayo Clinic

Mdxhealth

Roche Diagnostics

Rosetta Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hologic

Myriad Genetics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Prostate Cancer Screening Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Prostate Cancer Screening Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Prostate Cancer Screening Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Prostate Cancer Screening Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Prostate Cancer Screening Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Prostate Cancer Screening Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prostate Cancer Screening Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prostate Cancer Screening Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prostate Cancer Screening Companies

4 Market Si

