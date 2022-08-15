Water Quality Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global water sensors market is also part of the larger water industry. For checking the water quality, these sensors are used at different levels of the supply chain of the water industry such as by equipment and service companies, design and build service providers, at the water treatment facilities of all manufacturing units, and by government agencies and different utility companies such as water supply companies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Quality Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Quality Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Quality Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Water Quality Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Quality Sensor market was valued at 4623.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6163.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chlorine Residual Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Quality Sensor include Eutech, Oakton, Thermo Fisher Scientific, YSI, Atlas Scientific, Hach Instruments, Hannah Instruments and Horiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Quality Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Quality Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Quality Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chlorine Residual Sensor
TOC Sensor
Turbidity Sensor
Conductivity Sensor
PH Sensor
ORP Sensor
Global Water Quality Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Quality Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Chemical
Environmental Protection
Others
Global Water Quality Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Quality Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Quality Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Quality Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water Quality Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Water Quality Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eutech
Oakton
Thermo Fisher Scientific
YSI
Atlas Scientific
Hach Instruments
Hannah Instruments
Horiba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Quality Sensor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Quality Sensor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Quality Sensor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Quality Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Quality Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Quality Sensor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Quality Sensor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Quality Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Quality Sensor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Quality Sensor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Quality Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Quality Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Quality Sensor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Quality Sensor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Quality Sensor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Quality Sensor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
