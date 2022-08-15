Water Quality Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global water sensors market is also part of the larger water industry. For checking the water quality, these sensors are used at different levels of the supply chain of the water industry such as by equipment and service companies, design and build service providers, at the water treatment facilities of all manufacturing units, and by government agencies and different utility companies such as water supply companies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Quality Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Quality Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Quality Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Water Quality Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Quality Sensor market was valued at 4623.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6163.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chlorine Residual Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Quality Sensor include Eutech, Oakton, Thermo Fisher Scientific, YSI, Atlas Scientific, Hach Instruments, Hannah Instruments and Horiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Quality Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Quality Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Quality Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chlorine Residual Sensor

TOC Sensor

Turbidity Sensor

Conductivity Sensor

PH Sensor

ORP Sensor

Global Water Quality Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Quality Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Chemical

Environmental Protection

Others

Global Water Quality Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Quality Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Quality Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Quality Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Quality Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Water Quality Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eutech

Oakton

Thermo Fisher Scientific

YSI

Atlas Scientific

Hach Instruments

Hannah Instruments

Horiba

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Quality Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Quality Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Quality Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Quality Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Quality Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Quality Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Quality Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Quality Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Quality Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Quality Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Quality Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Quality Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Quality Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Quality Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Quality Sensor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Quality Sensor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

