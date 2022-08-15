Voltage Regulator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A voltage regulator is a semiconductor device that is used to maintain a constant voltage level. The device maybe a simple feed forward design or may have negative feedback control loops. Depending on the design, it may be used to regulate AC or DC voltages. Voltage regulators come under the umbrella of power management ICs and are largely used to ensure a constant voltage level in electronics and electronic devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Voltage Regulator in global, including the following market information:
Global Voltage Regulator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Voltage Regulator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Voltage Regulator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Voltage Regulator market was valued at 29390 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46270 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tap-Switching Voltage Regulator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Voltage Regulator include Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Eaton, ROHM Semiconductor, RICOH Electronics, Cypress Semiconductor and Maxim Integrated, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Voltage Regulator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Voltage Regulator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Voltage Regulator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tap-Switching Voltage Regulator
Ferroresonant Voltage Regulator
Electronic Voltage Regulator
Others
Global Voltage Regulator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Voltage Regulator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Communications
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Others
Global Voltage Regulator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Voltage Regulator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Voltage Regulator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Voltage Regulator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Voltage Regulator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Voltage Regulator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Texas Instruments
Analog Devices
Infineon Technologies
STMicroelectronics
Eaton
ROHM Semiconductor
RICOH Electronics
Cypress Semiconductor
Maxim Integrated
Microchip
ON Semiconductor
Vicor
Semtech
Torex Semiconductor
Intersil
Diodes
Toshiba
Vishay Semiconductor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Voltage Regulator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Voltage Regulator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Voltage Regulator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Voltage Regulator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Voltage Regulator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Voltage Regulator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Voltage Regulator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Voltage Regulator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Voltage Regulator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Voltage Regulator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Voltage Regulator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Voltage Regulator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Voltage Regulator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voltage Regulator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Voltage Regulator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voltage Regulator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Voltage Regulator Market Size Markets, 2021 &
