Walk-In Refrigerator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Walk-in refrigerators (also called walk-in coolers) are commercial refrigerators, which are available in low and medium temperature ranges and have refrigerated spaces that can be easily walked into. The specifications of the walk-in refrigerators generally range from less than 55 sq. ft. of the floor spacing to multiple thousand sq. ft. with the heights of the ceilings varying from 7 ft. to 32 ft. The walk-in refrigerators are generally used to maintain pre-cooled products at the refrigerated temperature.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Walk-In Refrigerator in global, including the following market information:
Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Walk-In Refrigerator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Walk-In Refrigerator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
In-Door Refrigerator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Walk-In Refrigerator include Foster Refrigerator, Kolpak, Master-Bilt, Nor-Lake, Able Products, American Panel, Amerikooler, Arctic Walk In Cooler & Freezers and Beverage-Air, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Walk-In Refrigerator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
In-Door Refrigerator
Out-Door Refrigerator
Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Foodservice
Bakeries
Healthcare
Others
Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Walk-In Refrigerator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Walk-In Refrigerator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Walk-In Refrigerator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Walk-In Refrigerator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Foster Refrigerator
Kolpak
Master-Bilt
Nor-Lake
Able Products
American Panel
Amerikooler
Arctic Walk In Cooler & Freezers
Beverage-Air
Delfield
Emerson Electric
Friginox
Haier
Honeywell
Hussmann
Imbera Foodservice
Imperial Manufacturing
Intertek
Panasonic
Precision Refrigeration
Src Refrigeration
Victory Refrigeration
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Walk-In Refrigerator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Walk-In Refrigerator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Walk-In Refrigerator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Walk-In Refrigerator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Walk-In Refrigerator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Walk-In Refrigerator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Walk-In Refrigerator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Walk-In Refrigerator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
