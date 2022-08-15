Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution can be considered a platform in which a client server is employed to access a user system virtually. This type of computing model makes use of a centralized storage space, where data and system applications are stored centrally on the server. End-users have to enter their login details to gain remote access to these applications and data from any location. However, establishing such a setup requires an uninterrupted network.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) market was valued at 221.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 340.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise VDI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) include Citrix Systems, VMware, NComputing, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Red Hat, Evolve IP and Huawei Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise VDI
Cloud-Based VDI
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Government
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
Others
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Citrix Systems
VMware
NComputing
Microsoft
Cisco Systems
Oracle
Red Hat
Evolve IP
Huawei Technologies
Ericom Software
HPE
Parallels International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Desktop Infras
