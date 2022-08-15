Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution can be considered a platform in which a client server is employed to access a user system virtually. This type of computing model makes use of a centralized storage space, where data and system applications are stored centrally on the server. End-users have to enter their login details to gain remote access to these applications and data from any location. However, establishing such a setup requires an uninterrupted network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) market was valued at 221.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 340.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise VDI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) include Citrix Systems, VMware, NComputing, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Red Hat, Evolve IP and Huawei Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise VDI

Cloud-Based VDI

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Citrix Systems

VMware

NComputing

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Oracle

Red Hat

Evolve IP

Huawei Technologies

Ericom Software

HPE

Parallels International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Desktop Infras

