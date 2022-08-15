Vitrified Tiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vitrified tile?is a ceramic?tile?with very low porosity. It is an alternative to marble and granite flooring.?Vitrified tiles?are often used outdoors due to their water and frost resistance.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitrified Tiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Vitrified Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vitrified Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vitrified Tiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vitrified Tiles market was valued at 7517.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8743.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wall Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vitrified Tiles include Ceramiche Atlas Concorde, Blackstone Industrial, Centura Tile, China Ceramics, Crossville, Florida Tile, Iris Ceramica, Kajaria Ceramics and Mohawk Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vitrified Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vitrified Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vitrified Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wall Tiles
Floor Tiles
Others
Global Vitrified Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vitrified Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Others
Global Vitrified Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vitrified Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vitrified Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vitrified Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vitrified Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vitrified Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ceramiche Atlas Concorde
Blackstone Industrial
Centura Tile
China Ceramics
Crossville
Florida Tile
Iris Ceramica
Kajaria Ceramics
Mohawk Industries
Nitco
Grupo Lamosa
Rak Ceramics
Siam Cement
Del Conca Usa
Saloni Ceramic
Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti Spa
Porcelanosa
Mosa
Grespania
Johnson Tiles
