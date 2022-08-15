Vitrified Tiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vitrified tile?is a ceramic?tile?with very low porosity. It is an alternative to marble and granite flooring.?Vitrified tiles?are often used outdoors due to their water and frost resistance.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitrified Tiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Vitrified Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vitrified Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vitrified Tiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vitrified Tiles market was valued at 7517.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8743.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wall Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vitrified Tiles include Ceramiche Atlas Concorde, Blackstone Industrial, Centura Tile, China Ceramics, Crossville, Florida Tile, Iris Ceramica, Kajaria Ceramics and Mohawk Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vitrified Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vitrified Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vitrified Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wall Tiles

Floor Tiles

Others

Global Vitrified Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vitrified Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Vitrified Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vitrified Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vitrified Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vitrified Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vitrified Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vitrified Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde

Blackstone Industrial

Centura Tile

China Ceramics

Crossville

Florida Tile

Iris Ceramica

Kajaria Ceramics

Mohawk Industries

Nitco

Grupo Lamosa

Rak Ceramics

Siam Cement

Del Conca Usa

Saloni Ceramic

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti Spa

Porcelanosa

Mosa

Grespania

Johnson Tiles

