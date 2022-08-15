Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water and soil pollution are critical concerns in the mining industry and can be caused by toxic heavy metals, surfactants, fine particles of minerals, oil and grease, soaps and detergents, rubber, poisonous chemicals, high acidic or alkaline chemicals, and coal particles. The industry is looking for a sustainable practice to reduce its environmental impact. Mining chemicals along with water and wastewater treatment equipment play an important role in this by treating water to remove impurities and waste.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining in Global, including the following market information:
Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Treatment Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining include The Dow Chemical, GE Water & Process Technologies, Lenntech, Pall, Veolia, Amec Foster Wheeler, AQUARION, Aquatech International and BioteQ Environmental Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment Equipment
Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil And Gas Industry
Water And Wastewater Industry
Others
Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Dow Chemical
GE Water & Process Technologies
Lenntech
Pall
Veolia
Amec Foster Wheeler
AQUARION
Aquatech International
BioteQ Environmental Technologies
Carmeuse
Golder Associates
IDE Technologies
Miwatek
MWH Global
Newterra
Saltworks Technologies
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water and
