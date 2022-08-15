Water Bath Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water baths are laboratory equipment that are used to incubate or maintain samples at a constant temperature over long periods of time. They consist of a metal container that is filled with heated water. For temperature regulation, these water baths either have an analog interface or a digital one. One major drawback of water baths is that they can only be used for samples that require temperatures up to 99.9?C, as water starts to boil beyond 100?C. For applications that call for temperatures above 100?C, alternative equipment such as oil baths, sand baths, or silicone baths are used.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Bath in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Bath Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Bath Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Water Bath companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Bath market was valued at 1533.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2138.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Circulating Water Bath Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Bath include Grant Instruments, Julabo, PolyScience, Sheldon Manufacturing, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Benchmark Scientific, Bibby Scientific, Boekel Scientific and BUCHI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Bath manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Bath Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Bath Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Circulating Water Bath
Non-Circulating Water Bath
Shaking Water Bath
Global Water Bath Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Bath Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Microbiology
Food Processing
Protein Engineering
Others
Global Water Bath Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Bath Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Bath revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Bath revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water Bath sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Water Bath sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Grant Instruments
Julabo
PolyScience
Sheldon Manufacturing
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Benchmark Scientific
Bibby Scientific
Boekel Scientific
BUCHI
C&A Scientific
Cannon Instrument
Carolina Biological Supply
Edvotek
Heidolph
Huber
Humboldt
IKA Works
Jeio Tech
LAUDA
Memmert
Revolutionary Science
Thomas Scientific
VWR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Bath Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Bath Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Bath Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Bath Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Bath Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Bath Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Bath Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Bath Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Bath Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Bath Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Bath Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Bath Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Bath Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Bath Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Bath Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Bath Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Bath Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Circulating Water Bath
4.1.3 Non-Circulating Water Bath
4.1.4 Shaking Water Bath
