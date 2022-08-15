Shoulder Replacement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shoulder replacement is a surgical procedure in which all or part of the glenohumeral joint is replaced by a prosthetic implant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shoulder Replacement in Global, including the following market information:

Global Shoulder Replacement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7185472/global-shoulder-replacement-forecast-2022-2028-494

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shoulder Replacement market was valued at 1910.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2480.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anatomical Shoulder Prosthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shoulder Replacement include Johnson and Johnson, DJO, Integra LifeSciences, Smith and Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Lima and Wright Medical Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shoulder Replacement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shoulder Replacement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Shoulder Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anatomical Shoulder Prosthesis

Reverse Shoulder Prosthesis

Global Shoulder Replacement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Shoulder Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Global Shoulder Replacement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Shoulder Replacement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shoulder Replacement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shoulder Replacement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson and Johnson

DJO

Integra LifeSciences

Smith and Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex

Lima

Wright Medical Group

Exactech

B. Braun Melsungen

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-shoulder-replacement-forecast-2022-2028-494-7185472

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shoulder Replacement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shoulder Replacement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shoulder Replacement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shoulder Replacement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shoulder Replacement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shoulder Replacement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shoulder Replacement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shoulder Replacement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Shoulder Replacement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Shoulder Replacement Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shoulder Replacement Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shoulder Replacement Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shoulder Replacement Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-shoulder-replacement-forecast-2022-2028-494-7185472

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022 Global Shoulder Replacement Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Shoulder Replacement Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Global Shoulder Replacement Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Total Shoulder Replacement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

